CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Acquires £29,870.10 in Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kirkby purchased 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £29,870.10 ($38,631.79).

Robert Kirkby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Kirkby purchased 26,709 shares of CVC Income & Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £29,914.08 ($38,688.67).

CVC Income & Growth Stock Down 1.3 %

CVC Income & Growth stock opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

CVC Income & Growth Cuts Dividend

CVC Income & Growth Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. CVC Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,000.00%.

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

