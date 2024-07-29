CTS (CTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. CTS has set its FY24 guidance at $2.10-$2.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $52.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. CTS has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTS

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In other CTS news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,495 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $211,399.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,674.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,133 shares of company stock worth $1,826,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.