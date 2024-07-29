Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 159505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Corsa Coal Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$26.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$48.52 million during the quarter. Corsa Coal had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corsa Coal

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

