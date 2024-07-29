Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,061,200 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 937,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.1 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,333. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.