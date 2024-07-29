Comparing MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MGT Capital Investments and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 1 0 2 0 2.33

Profitability

Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.17%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -1,888.47% N/A -598.61% Perella Weinberg Partners -7.74% 17.87% 7.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Perella Weinberg Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $400,000.00 0.57 -$6.13 million N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners $648.65 million 2.71 -$17.22 million ($1.86) -10.05

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

(Get Free Report)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, financial sponsors, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in consumer and retail; energy and energy transition; financial services and FinTech; healthcare; industrials and infrastructure; and technology, telecommunication, and media industries. Perella Weinberg Partners is headquartered in New York, New York.

