CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.00. CommScope shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 9,133,491 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

CommScope Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $490.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after buying an additional 1,280,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,209 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 970,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 124,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

