Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Up 62.5% in July

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNP. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $230,000. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $928,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 42.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

RNP stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

