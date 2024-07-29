Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

Cocrystal Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,510. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $22.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cocrystal Pharma

About Cocrystal Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.