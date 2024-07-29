ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

CLPT opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.07.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 7.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 158,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 23,048.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

Further Reading

