ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
CLPT opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.07.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.
