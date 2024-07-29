Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services
Citizens Financial Services Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ CZFS traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $56.86. 15,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,861. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $267.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Financial Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.
About Citizens Financial Services
Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
