Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 88.7% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZFS traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $56.86. 15,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,861. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $267.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

