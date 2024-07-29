CIBC Raises West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$138.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$125.00 to C$138.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE:WFG traded down C$2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$119.36. 64,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$108.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$88.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.23. The firm has a market cap of C$9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 2.09.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

