CIBC Cuts Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $213.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $223.00 to $213.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several other reports. Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $196.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.51 and a 200-day moving average of $205.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $784,486,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $300,594,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Waste Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 26,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after acquiring an additional 910,418 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $193,955,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

