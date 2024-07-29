Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is Kiltearn Partners LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Kiltearn Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 4.5% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $49,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.74. 638,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,486. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.31. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $125.68 and a one year high of $184.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

