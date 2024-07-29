Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $488.00 to $525.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Trading Up 2.8 %

Charter Communications stock traded up $10.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $377.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.14. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 30.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.