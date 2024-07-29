Cerevel Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,055 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 201% compared to the average volume of 2,010 put options.
Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,737. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.
