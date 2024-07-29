Ceeto Capital Group LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.37. 12,587,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,775,132. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

