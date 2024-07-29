Ceeto Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OXY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,189,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,060,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $63,204,312.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,947,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,295,484.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

