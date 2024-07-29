Ceeto Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Generac by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Generac by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.11.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $6.65 on Friday, hitting $159.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,556. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $161.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Generac’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

