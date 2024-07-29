CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $110.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.2% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.