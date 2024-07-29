Casper Market Capitalization Achieves $243.59 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. Casper has a market cap of $243.59 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,785,237,664 coins and its circulating supply is 12,187,591,012 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,785,237,664 with 12,187,591,012 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01956551 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $30,354,030.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

