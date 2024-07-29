Cartesi Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last week, Cartesi has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $124.54 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,251,872 tokens. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi.

Cartesi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi (CTSI) is a utility token for the Cartesi platform, which aims to solve scalability and high costs in blockchain development. It brings mainstream programming tools to decentralized applications (DApps). CTSI is used as a crypto fuel for Noether, Cartesi’s side-chain for temporary data availability, and in the network’s staking mechanism. Cartesi is built around a Decentralized Computational Oracle, executing complex computations off-chain while maintaining security. CTSI incentivizes and rewards developers who build and deploy DApps on the Cartesi platform. Cartesi was co-founded by Erick de Moura, Augusto Teixeira, Colin Steil, and Diego Nehab. Erick de Moura is the CEO of Cartesi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.