Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$7.01 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$7.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of C$140.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.6995885 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total value of C$44,287.00. 23.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

