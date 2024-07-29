Capreit (CAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 15th

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 12-month low of C$20.71 and a 12-month high of C$50.88.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$275.82 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Capreit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAR

About Capreit

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.