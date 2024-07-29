Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCBG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

CCBG opened at $35.63 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $603.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

