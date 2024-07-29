Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Purchases C$300,906.90 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90.
CNR stock opened at C$159.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$166.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$170.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
