Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $88.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,441 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,453. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $5,116,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,746,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Boston Scientific by 225.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

