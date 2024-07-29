BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

BW LPG Price Performance

OTCMKTS BWLLY traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.84.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

