Brookfield (TSE:BN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.70

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$65.70 and last traded at C$65.22, with a volume of 44962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.38.
Brookfield Trading Down 0.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.88. The stock has a market cap of C$101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.69.
Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$30.88 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.4293133 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookfield Increases Dividend
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
