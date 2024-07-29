Brookfield (TSE:BN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.70

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$65.70 and last traded at C$65.22, with a volume of 44962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.38.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.88. The stock has a market cap of C$101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$30.88 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.4293133 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

