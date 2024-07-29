Brokerages Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target at $15.07

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on XPeng from $12.70 to $11.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in XPeng by 122.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2,615.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of XPeng by 100.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 25.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.76. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $906.90 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

