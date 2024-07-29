Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Target Price at $8.08

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Redfin by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 169,654 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,977,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 192,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. Redfin has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

