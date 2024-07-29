Brokerages Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) PT at $151.38

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE PPG opened at $127.55 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

