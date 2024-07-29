Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Target Price at C$31.50

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on NPI shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$23.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$26.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.27 million. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

