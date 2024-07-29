Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) PT at C$25.50

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

GEI opened at C$23.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.45 and a 1 year high of C$23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.39.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.87 billion. Analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.55517 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 156.19%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

