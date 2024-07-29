Brokerages Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

FWRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after acquiring an additional 255,307 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,478,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 175,074 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 93,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,046,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 321,375 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $919.44 million, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $25.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Further Reading

