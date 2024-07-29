British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BTLCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of British Land from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BTLCY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0953 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

