British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.4 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:BTAFF traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,172. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.