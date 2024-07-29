British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.4 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Up 3.8 %
OTCMKTS:BTAFF traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,172. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
