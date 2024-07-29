Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$260.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$280.00 to C$260.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$375.00 to C$350.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$299.23.

Shares of TSE BYD traded down C$1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$230.72. 39,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,631. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$224.00 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$248.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$273.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at C$102,420. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

