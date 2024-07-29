Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $4.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $106.90 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 66.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,108.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

