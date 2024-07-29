Bokf Na Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $4.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $382.41. The company had a trading volume of 65,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,473. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.93 and a 12 month high of $441.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.71.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

