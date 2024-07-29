Bokf Na Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.39.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $4.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $421.60. The stock had a trading volume of 50,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,439. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $496.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.55. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

