Bokf Na Grows Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,196,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,088,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,440,000 after buying an additional 538,636 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 637.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after buying an additional 172,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,875,000 after purchasing an additional 148,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RNR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.35. 19,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RNR. UBS Group lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.40.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

