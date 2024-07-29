Bokf Na Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,143,000 after purchasing an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $146.00. The company had a trading volume of 309,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

