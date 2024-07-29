Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 1.4%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $183.83 and last traded at $184.33. Approximately 1,103,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,110,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.89.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.74 and a 200-day moving average of $188.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

