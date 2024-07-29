Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:BEI.UN)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$79.40 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$63.00 and a twelve month high of C$80.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$85.93.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

