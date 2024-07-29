BNB (BNB) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion and approximately $1.56 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for $591.28 or 0.00852963 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,887,568 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,937,624.9171315. The last known price of BNB is 576.30859406 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2200 active market(s) with $1,725,319,575.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

