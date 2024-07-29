BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 2nd

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Price Performance

TSE:ZWU traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,326. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of C$9.27 and a 12-month high of C$10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.20.

