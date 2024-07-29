BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (TSE:ZWT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (TSE:ZWT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

ZWT stock remained flat at 45.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 46.47. BMO Covered Call Technology ETF has a one year low of 31.68 and a one year high of 49.22.

