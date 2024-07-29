BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from BMO Covered Call Energy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ZWEN stock traded down 0.15 on Monday, reaching 30.07. 10,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a 1 year low of 27.41 and a 1 year high of 32.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 29.76.

