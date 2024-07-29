BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Performance

Shares of ZWB traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 110,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.80. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$15.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.