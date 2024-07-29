Blast (BLAST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $76.18 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, Blast has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Blast has a total market cap of $262.72 million and approximately $76.18 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blast token can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast Profile

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,350,320,812 tokens. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 18,327,520,981.57661 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01481915 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $50,547,720.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

